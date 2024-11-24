News & Insights

Race Oncology Poised for Growth with Bisantrene Focus

Race Oncology Ltd. (AU:RAC) has released an update.

Race Oncology Ltd is set to hold its Annual General Meeting, where key updates on its lead asset, bisantrene, will be shared with shareholders. The company focuses on advancing bisantrene for cancer treatment, highlighting its unique safety profile and potential to meet unmet needs in oncology. Race Oncology is also seeking strategic partnerships to enhance global access to this promising asset.

