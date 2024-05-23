Race Oncology Issues New Equity Options

Race Oncology Ltd. (AU:RAC) has released an update.

Race Oncology Ltd has announced the issue of 2,693,766 unquoted equity securities in the form of options expiring on May 29, 2026, with an exercise price of $1.25 each. The issue date for these securities is May 23, 2024. This move is expected to have a significant impact on the company’s financial structure and future growth.

