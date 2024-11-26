Race Oncology Issues New Employee Incentive Options

Race Oncology Ltd. (AU:RAC) has released an update.
Race Oncology Ltd has announced the issuance of new unquoted equity securities in the form of options set to expire in November 2028, with an exercise price of $2.05 each. This move, part of an employee incentive scheme, could signal the company’s plans to encourage employee retention and align their interests with shareholders.
