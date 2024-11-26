Race Oncology Issues New Employee Incentive Options

Race Oncology Ltd. (AU:RAC) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Race Oncology Ltd has announced the issuance of new unquoted equity securities in the form of options set to expire in November 2028, with an exercise price of $2.05 each. This move, part of an employee incentive scheme, could signal the company’s plans to encourage employee retention and align their interests with shareholders.

For further insights into AU:RAC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.