Race Oncology Highlights Bonus Scheme Deadline

May 22, 2024 — 08:28 pm EDT

Race Oncology Ltd. (AU:RAC) has released an update.

Race Oncology Ltd reminds shareholders of the impending closure of their Bonus Options Scheme on June 4, 2024, with options exercisable at $0.75. This incentive allows shareholders to acquire additional shares and Piggyback Options, potentially enhancing their investment value, as Race funnels the capital raised into various clinical trials and general corporate purposes. The company has expressed appreciation for the early participation and encourages all eligible shareholders to exercise their options before the deadline.

