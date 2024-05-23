Race Oncology Applies for New ASX Quotation

Race Oncology Ltd. (AU:RAC) has released an update.

Race Oncology Ltd has announced the application for quotation of new securities on the ASX, with 902,386 ordinary shares to be fully paid and quoted as of May 23, 2024. This move is part of the company’s growth strategy, reflecting its commitment to expanding its financial base and enhancing shareholder value.

