Race Oncology Advances RC220 Phase 1 Cancer Trial

Race Oncology Ltd. (AU:RAC) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Race Oncology Ltd. has submitted the necessary regulatory documents for a Phase 1 clinical trial of their RC220 bisantrene treatment, aimed at combating solid tumors. This trial will explore the safety and efficacy of RC220 in combination with doxorubicin, with patient recruitment expected to begin in Q1 2025. The study, which will take place across multiple sites in Australia, Hong Kong, and South Korea, could pave the way for larger international trials, enhancing treatment options for cancer patients.
For further insights into AU:RAC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- A New “Anti-Woke ETF” Takes Aim at Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX)
- Ford (NYSE:F) Plans New EV Plant Close to Nickel
- The Gelsinger Post-Mortem Starts at Intel (NASDAQ:INTC)
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.