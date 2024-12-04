Race Oncology Advances RC220 Phase 1 Cancer Trial

Race Oncology Ltd. (AU:RAC) has released an update.

Race Oncology Ltd. has submitted the necessary regulatory documents for a Phase 1 clinical trial of their RC220 bisantrene treatment, aimed at combating solid tumors. This trial will explore the safety and efficacy of RC220 in combination with doxorubicin, with patient recruitment expected to begin in Q1 2025. The study, which will take place across multiple sites in Australia, Hong Kong, and South Korea, could pave the way for larger international trials, enhancing treatment options for cancer patients.

