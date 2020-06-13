Race For COVID-19 Vaccine: Who Are The Key Players?

(RTTNews) - When will a safe and effective vaccine for COVID-19 be ready?

Vaccine makers are racing against time to develop a vaccine to fight the novel coronavirus. There are more than 130 candidate vaccines in development against SARS-COV-2, the pathogen that causes COVID-19, of which 10 have moved into clinical trials.

Let's take a look at them.

1. AZD1222

AZD1222, formerly known as ChAdOx1 nCoV-19, is being developed by the University of Oxford and AstraZeneca plc (AZN)

Current Status: AZD1222 is under a phase II/III trial at multiple sites in the UK, with other late-stage trials due to begin in other countries.

Mode of Action:

AZD1222 uses a replication-deficient chimpanzee viral vector based on a weakened version of a common cold (adenovirus) virus that causes infections in chimpanzees and contains the genetic material of SARS-CoV-2 spike protein. Following vaccination, the surface spike protein is produced, stimulating the immune system to attack COVID-19 if it later infects the body.

Funding & Collaborations:

AstraZeneca has secured more than $1 billion in funding under the Operation Warp Speed initiative from the United States. The UK government has announced 84 million pounds for developing this vaccine.

The Company also has a $750 million agreement with the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) and Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance to support the manufacturing, procurement, and distribution of 300 million doses of the vaccine, with delivery starting by the end of the year.

In addition, AstraZeneca has a licensing agreement with the Serum Institute of India to supply one billion doses for low and middle-income countries, with a commitment to provide 400 million before the end of 2020.

The Company also has an agreement with Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (EBS), valued at about $87 million. Under this agreement, Emergent will provide contract development and manufacturing services and secure large-scale manufacturing capacity through 2020 to support AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine candidate.

AstraZeneca has so far doubled the global manufacturing capacity of the potential coronavirus vaccine to two billion doses.

Vaccine Rollout:

If all goes well, the Company will be ready to provide the vaccine in the UK and U.S. from September or October, according to reports.

2. mRNA-1273

mRNA-1273 is being developed by U.S.-based Moderna Inc. (MRNA) and the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID).

Current Status: mRNA-1273 is under phase II testing, with phase III study to be initiated in July.

Mode of Action:

The mRNA-1273 vaccine contains an mRNA or the genetic formula that encodes for a prefusion stabilized form of the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein. Upon vaccination, the body cells will start producing the spike protein, triggering the production of antigens to act against the virus, thus eliciting immunity.

Funding & Collaborations:

Moderna has secured $483 million in funding from the United States government to develop mRNA-1273.

The Company has a 10-year strategic collaboration agreement with Switzerland's Lonza to enable larger-scale manufacture of the vaccine. The target is to manufacture up to 1 billion doses per year. The first batches of mRNA-1273 are expected to be manufactured at Lonza U.S. next month.

Vaccine Rollout:

While it may take at least 12-18 months for the mRNA-1273 vaccine to be available commercially, provided all goes well, the Company is hoping to make it available to some people, possibly including healthcare professionals, in the fall of 2020, under emergency use.

3. BNT162

BNT162 is being developed by Germany-based BioNTech SE (BNTX) and Pfizer Inc. (PFE).

Current Status: BNT162 is under a phase I/II clinical trial in Europe and the U.S. A phase III study is expected to be started in July, as per reports.

Mode of Action:

The BNT162 program consists of four mRNA-based vaccine candidates, representing different mRNA formats and targeting different antigens.

Two of the vaccine candidates contain nucleoside modified mRNA (modRNA), one has uridine containing mRNA (uRNA) and the fourth contains self-amplifying mRNA (saRNA). While 2 candidates contain a larger sequence of the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein, the other two candidates contain the smaller optimized receptor-binding domain (RBD) from the spike protein.

Upon vaccination, the mRNA uptake into cells results in vaccine antigen synthesis. This stimulates the immune system of the vaccinated individual, generating an immune response to the vaccine antigen and prevent subsequent infection upon exposure to the virus.

Funding & Collaboration:

BioNTech received an upfront payment of $185 million from Pfizer and is eligible to receive future milestone payments of up to $563 million for a potential total consideration of $748 million.

Initially, Pfizer will fund 100 percent of the development costs, and BioNTech will repay Pfizer its 50 percent share of these costs during the commercialization of the vaccine.

Upon approval, the two companies will also work jointly to commercialize the vaccine worldwide, excluding China, where BioNTech is collaborating with Fosun Pharma.

The companies hope to produce 20 million of vaccine doses by end of this year, increasing the production to hundreds of millions in 2021.

The European Investment Bank has also committed to providing BioNTech with up to €100 million in debt financing for vaccine development and manufacturing.

Vaccine Rollout

If all goes well, Pfizer expects BNT162 to be approved for emergency use by the end of this October.

4. INO-4800

INO-4800 is being developed by US-based Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INO).

Current Status: INO-4800 is under a phase I trial in the U.S., with preliminary results expected in late June. A phase II/III efficacy trial is expected to start this summer. A phase I/II clinical trial of INO-4800 is slated to commence in South Korea later this month.

Mode of Action:

INO-4800 is a vaccine that contains DNA encoding for the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein, the major surface antigen of coronaviruses. Upon vaccination, the spike protein will be produced in the cells, triggering antigen-specific T cell responses and functional antibodies. When a vaccinated person is infected by SARS-CoV-2, the antigen-specific T cell responses and functional antibodies will neutralize the virus infection.

Funding & Collaboration:

The Company has secured $17.2 million in funding from the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) and $5 million grant from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation for the development of INO-4800 vaccine. The Department of Defense (DOD) awarded Ology Bioservices with a contract valued at $11.9 million to work with Inovio on DNA technology transfer to rapidly manufacture INO-4800.

Inovio has a partnership with VGXI Inc. and German contract manufacturer Richter-Helm BioLogics GmbH & Co. KG to support large-scale manufacturing of thee INO-4800 vaccine. The Company is planning to have 1 million doses of INO-4800 by the end of 2020.

Wistar Institute, the University of Pennsylvania, the University of Texas, Fudan University, and the Laval University are the academic institutions with which Inovio is collaborating for the vaccine.

The Company has partnered with Advaccine and the International Vaccine Institute to advance clinical trials of INO-4800 in China and South Korea, respectively.

Inovio is also assessing the preclinical efficacy of INO-4800 in several animal challenge models with Public Health England (PHE) and Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organization (CSIRO) in Australia.

Vaccine Rollout

The Company hopes to have the efficacy data from the pending phase II/III efficacy trial of INO-4800, which is expected to commence next month, in about a year, after which it will file for approval.

5. NVX-CoV2373

NVX-CoV2373 is being developed by US-based Novavax Inc. (NVAX).

Current Status: NVX-CoV2373 is under a phase I/II trial, with preliminary immunogenicity and safety results from the phase I portion of the trial expected in July 2020. If the results are promising, the phase II portion of the trial will be initiated quickly.

Mode of Action:

NVX-CoV2373 contains a recombinant version of SARS-CoV-2's spike protein nanoparticles and the Company's proprietary Matrix-M adjuvant. This vaccine belongs to the category subunit vaccine. Unlike traditional vaccines, which contain the entire pathogens that are killed or weakened, the subunit vaccines include only the components, or antigens, that best stimulate the immune system.

Funding & Collaboration:

Novavax has secured funding of up to $388 million from the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations to advance the clinical development of NVX-CoV2373.

The U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) has agreed to fund up to $60 million to support Novavax in the manufacturing of NVX-CoV2373.

The Company plans to deliver 10 million doses to DoD in 2020 that could be used in phase II/III trials or under an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) if approved by the U.S. FDA.

Novavax is targeting the production of at least 100 million doses this year and 1.5 billion doses in 2021.

In a bid to achieve an annual capacity of over 1 billion doses of antigen starting in 2021 for NVX-CoV2373, the Company acquired Praha Vaccines in Czech Republic. Novavax also has an agreement with Emergent BioSolutions for the development of the vaccine.

Vaccine Rollout:

The Company hopes to be able to start deploying NVX-CoV2373 by the end of this year if the vaccine secures Emergency Use Authorization.

6. Ad5-nCoV

Ad5-nCoV is being developed by China's CanSino Biologics Inc.

Current status: Ad5-nCoV is under a phase II trial in China.

Mode of Action:

Ad5-nCoV is a genetically engineered vaccine that contains replication defective adenovirus type 5 virus as a vector, expressing the spike glycoprotein of SARS-CoV-2. The vaccination will help in generating neutralizing antibodies against live SARS-CoV-2, thereby rendering a person immune.

Collaboration:

The Company is developing Ad5-nCoV in collaboration with the Institute of Biotechnology, Academy of Military Medical Sciences.

7. CoronaVac

CoronaVac is being developed by China-based Sinovac Biotech Ltd. (SVA)

Current Status: CoronaVac is under a phase I/II trial in China. A phase III study is expected to commence in Brazil in July, upon obtaining regulatory approval.

Mode of Action:

CoronaVac contains a purified inactivated version of the SARS-Cov-2 virus and an adjuvant. On administering the vaccine, it induces the immune system to generate neutralizing antibodies against the novel coronavirus, potentially preventing infection.

Funding & Collaboration:

The Company has secured a funding of $15 million from Advantech Capital and Vivo Capita to accelerate its COVID-19 vaccine development.

Sinovac has a collaboration to evaluate CoronaVac in combination with Dynavax's advanced adjuvant, CpG 1018.

A commercial vaccine production plant capable of manufacturing up to 100 million doses of CoronaVac annually is being constructed by Sinovac.

8. BBIBP-CorV

BBIBP-CorV is being developed by the Beijing Institute of Biological Products affiliated to state-owned China National Pharmaceutical Group, known as known as Sinopharm.

Current Status: BBIBP-CorV is under a phase I/II trial in China.

Mode of Action:

BBIBP-CorV contains an inactivated version of SARS-CoV-2 and the adjuvant aluminium hydroxide. After vaccination, the immune system is induced to produce neutralizing antibodies against the novel coronavirus, thus building up immunity.

Other details about funding and rollout are not available.

9. Unnamed Vaccine

Unnamed Vaccine: A vaccine is being developed by Wuhan Institute of Biological Products, affiliated to state-owned China National Pharmaceutical Group - Sinopharm.

Current Status: This unnamed vaccine is under phase I/II trial in China. The phase I portion of the trial has been completed, with the phase II part underway.

Mode of Action: This vaccine also contains an inactivated version of SARS-CoV-2 and its mode of action is similar to other inactivated vaccines.

Other details about funding and rollout are not available.

10. Unnamed Vaccine

Unnamed Vaccine: A vaccine is being developed by the Institute of Medical Biology and the Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences.

Current Status: This vaccine is under a phase Ia/IIa trial in China.

Mode of Action: This vaccine also contains an inactivated version of SARS-CoV-2 and its mode of action is similar to other inactivated vaccines.

Other details about funding and rollout are not available.

Closing Thoughts:

Traditionally, it takes 10 to 15 years to develop a vaccine, although there are exceptions. It took just 4 years to develop and secure approval for a mumps vaccine that was first licensed in 1948, and 5 years in the case of the Ebola vaccine, which was approved in December 2019. But, what's happening with coronavirus vaccine development is astonishing - with the research work being carried out at breakneck speed.

The U.S. government's Operation Warp Speed, the national program to accelerate the development, manufacturing, and distribution of COVID-19 vaccines, therapeutics, and diagnostics, is aiming to make available a safe and effective vaccine for Americans by January 2021.

Johnson & Johnson, which was previously planning to commence clinical trial for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate Ad26 SARS-CoV-2, has now accelerated the start of the trial to mid-July.

Russia, the third-worst county affected by the pandemic, is expected to launch the clinical trials of its potential COVID-19 vaccine in late-June.

Not all COVID-19 vaccines that are currently in development may be successful. Only those that prove their safety and efficacy will make it to the finish line. Given the situation we are in, we certainly need multiple safe and effective vaccines with equitable access to cater to global demand.

