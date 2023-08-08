Raccoon Holdings (TYO:3031) Price Target Decreased by 30.04% to 1,227.40

The average one-year price target for Raccoon Holdings (TYO:3031) has been revised to 1,227.40 / share. This is an decrease of 30.04% from the prior estimate of 1,754.40 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 747.40 to a high of 2,215.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 75.59% from the latest reported closing price of 699.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 30 funds or institutions reporting positions in Raccoon Holdings. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 3.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 3031 is 0.02%, a decrease of 27.65%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.69% to 832K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FSTSX - Fidelity Series International Small Cap Fund holds 220K shares representing 1.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 158K shares representing 0.73% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Japanese Small Company Series holds 112K shares representing 0.52% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 83K shares representing 0.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 86K shares, representing a decrease of 3.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 3031 by 31.73% over the last quarter.

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 65K shares representing 0.30% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

