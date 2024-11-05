Raccoon Holdings Initiates Strategic Share Buyback

RACCOON HOLDINGS, Inc. (JP:3031) has released an update.

Raccoon Holdings, Inc. recently acquired 50,000 shares of its own common stock for a total cost of 39.2 million yen through market purchases on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. This move is part of a broader strategy to acquire up to 1.1 million shares, representing 5.1% of the company’s issued shares, by April 2025.

