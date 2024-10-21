News & Insights

Raccoon Holdings Finalizes Subsidiary Sale Agreement

October 21, 2024 — 02:22 am EDT

RACCOON HOLDINGS, Inc. (JP:3031) has released an update.

Raccoon Holdings, Inc. has finalized a share transfer agreement to sell its subsidiary, RACCOON RENT, Inc., to Entrust Inc. for 14 million yen. This move will lead to extraordinary losses of around 10 million yen and 130 million yen in the fiscal quarters ending April 30, 2025. The company anticipates minimal impact on its overall financial forecasts.

