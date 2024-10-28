Raccoon Holdings Boosts Profit Margins for Future Growth

RACCOON HOLDINGS, Inc. (JP:3031) has released an update.

Raccoon Holdings, Inc. has announced improvements in profit margins for both its EC and Financial businesses, expected to enhance its return on equity. The EC business will see increased gross margins from a reduction in credit card fees for ‘Super Delivery’, while the Financial business will benefit from the exclusion of RACCOON RENT, Inc. from consolidated subsidiaries, both contributing to the company’s long-term value. However, the immediate impact on fiscal results is anticipated to be minimal.

