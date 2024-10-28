News & Insights

Stocks

Raccoon Holdings Boosts Profit Margins for Future Growth

October 28, 2024 — 02:24 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Japan Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

RACCOON HOLDINGS, Inc. (JP:3031) has released an update.

Raccoon Holdings, Inc. has announced improvements in profit margins for both its EC and Financial businesses, expected to enhance its return on equity. The EC business will see increased gross margins from a reduction in credit card fees for ‘Super Delivery’, while the Financial business will benefit from the exclusion of RACCOON RENT, Inc. from consolidated subsidiaries, both contributing to the company’s long-term value. However, the immediate impact on fiscal results is anticipated to be minimal.

For further insights into JP:3031 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.