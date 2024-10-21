News & Insights

Raccoon Holdings Announces Share Buyback Plan

October 21, 2024 — 02:22 am EDT

RACCOON HOLDINGS, Inc. (JP:3031) has released an update.

Raccoon Holdings, Inc. has announced the acquisition of up to 1,100,000 of its treasury shares, representing 5.1% of its total issued shares, with a maximum cost of 1.1 billion yen. This move, set to occur between October 22, 2024, and April 30, 2025, aims to enhance shareholder returns and improve capital efficiency.

