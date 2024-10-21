Raccoon Holdings Announces Share Buyback Plan

RACCOON HOLDINGS, Inc. (JP:3031) has released an update.

Raccoon Holdings, Inc. has announced the acquisition of up to 1,100,000 of its treasury shares, representing 5.1% of its total issued shares, with a maximum cost of 1.1 billion yen. This move, set to occur between October 22, 2024, and April 30, 2025, aims to enhance shareholder returns and improve capital efficiency.

For further insights into JP:3031 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.