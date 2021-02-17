Rabobank returns with second USD green bond

By William Hoffman

NEW YORK , Feb 17 (IFR) - Cooperative Rabobank UA returned to the bond primary with its second US-dollar green bond in the last five months.

The Dutch bank is marketing a six-year, non-call five senior non-preferred green bond at initial price thoughts of Treasuries plus 70bp-75bp.

That level matches the final spread on a nearly identical US$1bn 6NC5 senior non-preferred bond from September, which served as the bank's debut green bond in the dollar space. The inaugural green bond priced at 73bp over Treasuries, but has since tightened to around 43bp over Treasuries, according to MarketAxess data.

One banker away said the new issue concession offered at IPTs was around 15bp-20bp over the secondary curve. Fair value was calculated in the mid-50s when pricing off of Rabobank's more recent January issuance, according to the banker.

Rabobank priced a US$1.5bn two-part trade containing three-year fixed and floating-rate notes last month. The US$750m senior unsecured three-year bullet priced at 23bp over Treasuries. But the bank could break through those fair value calculations due to the green premium attached, which is valued at around 3bp of additional spread tightening, the banker said.

Proceeds will be allocated to a loan portfolio of new and ongoing wind and solar energy projects with a preference for upcoming proposals, according to the bank's Sustainability Bond Framework.

In 2019, the bank provided loans to six renewable power projects in the United States. The bank's 2020 report has not been released yet under the Equator Principals risk management framework.

Barclays, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and Rabobank are lead bookrunners on the trade.

(Reporting by William Hoffman; Editing by Jack Doran)

