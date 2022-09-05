Rabobank lowers 2022/23 coffee output forecast, sees deficit

LONDON, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Rabobank on Monday lowered its forecast for global coffee output in the upcoming 2022/23 season, saying high prices have had very little impact on production in Brazil, Colombia, Honduras and Vietnam.

The bank now sees global coffee output reaching 169 million 60kg bags in 2022/23 from 172.3 million bags previously, and expects the market to record a 1.3 million bag deficit as a result, mainly in arabica.

Rabobank, which previously forecast a surplus of 1.7 million bags for 2022/23, said global coffee demand is pretty inelastic and it does not expect any significant drop in consumption, at least not in mature markets, in the event of a recession.

Benchmark arabica coffee prices on the ICE futures exchange KCc2 are down 1.8% so far this year having surged 73.6% last year. They hit their highest in a decade earlier this year, and remain high in historic terms.

Rabobank said prices will likely remain volatile for some time, with ICE exchange stocks set to remain critically low until November next year, putting upward pressure on prices as recession fears, war and an energy crisis in Europe weigh.

(Reporting by Maytaal Angel, Editing by Louise Heavens)

