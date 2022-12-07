Rabobank investigated for suspected Dutch money laundering violations

Credit: REUTERS/Eva Plevier

December 07, 2022 — 01:38 pm EST

Written by Toby Sterling for Reuters ->

AMSTERDAM, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Dutch co-operative bank Rabobank RABO.UL on Wednesday said it is under investigation by public prosecutors in the Netherlands for suspected violations of national money laundering laws.

The bank in a statement said it was cooperating with the investigation.

The disclosure follows a 2021 warning by the bank that it had been instructed by the Dutch central bank (DNB) to fix its customer due diligence practices and that it was facing a "punitive enforcement procedure."

Rabobank is one of the Netherlands' three largest banks. Competitors ING Group and ABN Amro incurred massive fines in similar situations, with ING docked $900 million in 2018 and ABN $574 million in 2021.

"The Dutch Public Prosecution Service has informed Rabobank that it is considered a suspect in connection with violation of the Dutch Anti-Money Laundering and Anti-Terrorist Financing Act," the company said in a statement.

"Rabobank cannot provide any further information at this moment."

