RA Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc (Symbol: RA) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $17.07, changing hands as high as $17.14 per share. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc shares are currently trading up about 0.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of RA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, RA's low point in its 52 week range is $13.84 per share, with $20.47 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $17.08.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.