RA Capital Sells Out of Larimar Therapeutics (LRMR)

Fintel reports that Ra Capital Management, L.p. has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0 shares of Larimar Therapeutics Inc (LRMR), effectively closing their position.

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc., is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing treatments for complex rare diseases. The company's lead compound, CTI-1601, is currently being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical program in the U.S. as a potential treatment for FA.

Larimar also plans to use its intracellular delivery platform to design other fusion proteins to target additional rare diseases characterized by deficiencies in intracellular bioactive compounds.

What are other large shareholders doing?

Deerfield Management Company, L.p. (series C) holds 5,830,249 shares representing 13.47% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

CHI Advisors LLC holds 3,415,148 shares representing 7.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,515,148 shares, representing an increase of 55.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LRMR by 159.05% over the last quarter.

Woodline Partners LP holds 1,941,739 shares representing 4.49% ownership of the company.

Mangrove Partners holds 1,292,812 shares representing 2.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 867,812 shares, representing an increase of 32.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LRMR by 187.70% over the last quarter.

What is the overall institutional sentiment?

There are 76 funds or institutions reporting positions in Larimar Therapeutics Inc. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 2.70%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Larimar Therapeutics Inc is 0.0688%, a decrease of 5.5000%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.05% to 16,715,329 shares.

