Ra Capital Management Now Owns 5.50% of NanoString Technologies (NSTG)

Fintel reports that Ra Capital Management has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.58MM shares of NanoString Technologies Inc (NSTG). This represents 5.5% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2023 they reported 0.14MM shares and 0.30% of the company, an increase in shares of 1,691.09% and an increase in total ownership of 5.20% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 82.93% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for NanoString Technologies is $16.90. The forecasts range from a low of $13.13 to a high of $25.20. The average price target represents an increase of 82.93% from its latest reported closing price of $9.24.

The projected annual revenue for NanoString Technologies is $178MM, an increase of 40.13%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$2.16.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 357 funds or institutions reporting positions in NanoString Technologies. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 0.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NSTG is 0.06%, a decrease of 22.74%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.68% to 51,238K shares. The put/call ratio of NSTG is 1.19, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

RIFBX - U.S. Small Cap Equity Fund holds 5K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 79.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NSTG by 183.64% over the last quarter.

Daiwa Securities Group holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ISCG - iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF holds 5K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10K shares, representing a decrease of 118.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NSTG by 58.55% over the last quarter.

MetLife Investment Management holds 24K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw & holds 1,754K shares representing 3.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 795K shares, representing an increase of 54.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NSTG by 27.42% over the last quarter.

Nanostring Technologies Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

NanoString Technologies is a leading provider of life science tools for discovery and translational research. The company’s nCounter® Analysis System is used in life sciences research and has been cited in more than 4,000 peer-reviewed publications. The nCounter Analysis System offers a cost-effective way to easily profile the expression of hundreds of genes, proteins, miRNAs, or copy number variations, simultaneously with high sensitivity and precision, facilitating a wide variety of basic research and translational medicine applications, including biomarker discovery and validation. The company’s GeoMx® Digital Spatial Profiler enables highly-multiplexed spatial profiling of RNA and protein targets in a variety of sample types, including FFPE tissue sections.

