RA Capital Closes Position in Veru (VERU)

Fintel reports that Ra Capital Management, L.p. has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0 shares of Veru Inc (VERU), effectively closing their position in the company.

Veru Inc. is an oncology biopharmaceutical company with a focus on developing novel medicines for the management of prostate cancer and breast cancer. The Veru prostate cancer pipeline includes VERU-111, VERU-100, and Zuclomiphene citrate.

VERU-111 is an oral, first-in-class, new chemical entity that targets, crosslinks, and disrupts alpha and beta tubulin subunits of microtubules for the treatment of metastatic castration and androgen receptor resistant prostate cancer.

VERU-100 is a novel, proprietary peptide formulation designed to address the current limitations of commercially available androgen deprivation therapies (ADT) for advanced prostate cancer. Zuclomiphene citrate is an oral nonsteroidal estrogen receptor agonist being developed to treat hot flashes, a common side effect caused by ADT in men with advanced prostate cancer. The Veru breast cancer pipeline includes enobosarm for AR+/ER+/HER2- metastatic breast cancer and VERU-111 for taxane resistant metastatic triple negative breast cancer.

Enobosarm is an oral, first-in-class, new chemical entity, selective androgen receptor agonist that targets and activates the androgen receptor in AR+/ER+/HER2- metastatic breast cancer without unwanted masculinizing side effects. VERU-111 is also being advanced into a Phase 3 trial for the treatment of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 who are at high risk for acute respiratory distress syndrome.

Morgan Stanley holds 6,344,314 shares representing 7.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,004,177 shares, representing an increase of 84.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VERU by 576.26% over the last quarter.

Tang Capital Management Llc holds 4,630,339 shares representing 5.78% ownership of the company.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. holds 3,781,148 shares representing 4.72% ownership of the company.

Perceptive Advisors Llc holds 3,500,000 shares representing 4.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,361,998 shares, representing a decrease of 24.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VERU by 193.53% over the last quarter.

There are 274 funds or institutions reporting positions in Veru Inc. This is an increase of 32 owner(s) or 13.22%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Veru Inc is 0.1025%, an increase of 227.4740%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 104.65% to 49,925,458 shares.

Based on this information, institutional sentiment is bullish.

