RA Capital Closes Position in Astria Therapeutics (ATXS)

November 14, 2022 — 06:41 pm EST

Fintel reports that Ra Capital Management, L.p. has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0 shares of Astria Therapeutics Inc (ATXS), effectively closing their position in the company.

Astria Therapeutics’ dedicated and passionate team is devoted to bringing life-changing therapies to patients and families impacted by HAE and rare and niche allergic and immunological diseases.

What are other large shareholders doing?

Perceptive Advisors Llc holds 1,281,197 shares representing 8.44% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Cormorant Asset Management, LP holds 1,200,000 shares representing 7.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 300,000 shares, representing an increase of 75.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ATXS by 1,014.23% over the last quarter.

Vivo Capital, LLC holds 1,000,000 shares representing 6.59% ownership of the company.

Fairmount Funds Management LLC holds 911,736 shares representing 6.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the overall institutional sentiment?

There are 59 funds or institutions reporting positions in Astria Therapeutics Inc. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 3.51%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Astria Therapeutics Inc is 0.0419%, a decrease of 26.7934%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.30% to 5,896,445 shares.

Stocks mentioned

ATXS

