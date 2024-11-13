News & Insights

R8 Capital Investments Releases Annual Report and AGM Details

November 13, 2024 — 11:37 am EST

Mode Global Holdings Plc (GB:MODE) has released an update.

R8 Capital Investments PLC has released its Annual Report & Accounts for the year ending December 2023 and announced that its Annual General Meeting will be held on December 2, 2024, in London. The report, available on the company’s website, includes a qualified opinion from the auditor, prompting attention to specific financial details.

