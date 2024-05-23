R3D Resources Submits New Securities Quotation

R3D Resources Limited (AU:TAT) has released an update.

R3D Resources Limited has submitted an application for the quotation of securities, as detailed in their Appendix 2A form, dated 23 May 2024. The securities to be quoted have been part of a transaction previously announced to the market and have now been issued on the same date as the announcement. All requisite information and documents have been provided to the ASX, which retains the right to make them public.

