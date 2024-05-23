R3D Resources Confirms New Unquoted Securities Issue

News & Insights

R3D Resources Limited (AU:TAT) has released an update.

R3D Resources Limited has announced the issuance of unquoted equity securities, as detailed in their latest Appendix 3G filing on 23 May 2024. These securities were part of a transaction previously announced and are not intended to be quoted on the ASX. Further issues of securities are expected to complete the transaction as initially outlined in an announcement on 27 March 2024.

