R1 RCM Transitions to Private Ownership in $8.9B Deal

November 19, 2024 — 03:31 pm EST

R1 RCM ( (RCM) ) has issued an update.

TowerBrook Capital Partners and Clayton, Dubilier & Rice have completed their acquisition of R1 RCM, a leader in healthcare revenue management, making it a privately held company. With this acquisition, valued at approximately $8.9 billion, R1’s common stock will no longer trade on Nasdaq. Joe Flanagan has been reappointed as CEO of R1, aiming to drive innovation and enhance customer value through advanced automation. The deal, supported by major financial institutions, underscores R1’s commitment to transforming healthcare financial performance.

