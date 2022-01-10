R1 RCM To Buy Cloudmed For $4.1 Bln In Stock

(RTTNews) - R1 RCM Inc. (RCM), a revenue cycle management solutions provider for healthcare systems, on Monday said it has agreed to acquire Cloudmed in an all-stock transaction valued about $4.1 billion, including debt.

R1 RCM said, apart from adding customers, the combination helps provide end-to-end revenue cycle management and technology-driven revenue intelligence services to its customers.

Cloudmed, a revenue intelligence solutions provider, serves more than 400 health systems, including top 47 of the top 50 hospital systems.

The transaction is expected to add to R1's earnings per share in the first full year post-closing.

Further, R1 expects cost synergies of $85 million by the end of third year and $98 million at full run-rate.

Upon closing the transaction, which is is expected in the second quarter of 2022, current R1 shareholders will own nearly 70% of the combined company and Cloudmed stock holders will own the rest of 30%.

