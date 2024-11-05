R1 RCM reports Q3 EPS (5c), consensus (12c)

Reports Q3 revenue $656.8M, consensus $634.17M. “R1 continued to successfully execute the onboarding of our newest end-to-end partner while navigating previously disclosed industry and customer-specific technology outages,” stated Jennifer Williams, R1 CFO. “We are proud of the work our global associates are doing on behalf of our customers and remain committed to delivering positive outcomes for the provider industry.”

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on RCM:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.