News & Insights

US Markets
RCM

R1 RCM majority shareholders consider taking company private

February 26, 2024 — 11:43 am EST

Written by Christy Santhosh and Bhanvi Satija for Reuters ->

Feb 26 (Reuters) - A group of R1 RCM's RCM.O investors is considering taking the healthcare services provider private, according to a regulatory filing on Monday, sending shares of the company up 30%.

The investor group, led by equity firm New Mountain Capital, said it had submitted a draft proposal to acquire all of the Utah-based company's outstanding shares not currently owned by the investors for a proposed price of $13.75 per share in cash.

The company's shares rose to $14.43 in early trading.

New Mountain Capital and its affiliates also disclosed that they have been in discussions with investment vehicle TCP-ASC regarding the proposed take-private offer.

TCP-ASC is jointly owned by TowerBrook Capital Partners and Ascension Health Alliance.

New Mountain Capital holds a 32.43% stake in R1 RCM, while TowerBrook has a 29.64% stake, according to LSEG data.

"While there is not final agreement on terms as of this date, these discussions remain ongoing and there is active dialogue," the investor group said in a filing.

According to the filing, RCM is discussing the request and there is no final agreement on terms. R1 RCM did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Christy Santhosh and Bhanvi Satija in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((Christy.Santhosh@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

RCM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.