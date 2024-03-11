News & Insights

R1 RCM Announces Formation Of Special Committee To Evaluate Strategic Alternatives

March 11, 2024 — 09:02 am EDT

(RTTNews) - R1 RCM Inc. (RCM) announced the formation of a special committee comprised solely of independent directors to evaluate strategic alternatives in response to the Schedule 13D/A filed by New Mountain Capital, with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 26, 2024. The Special Committee will review the communications from New Mountain Capital and evaluate strategic alternatives to determine the course of action that it believes is in the best interests of R1 and its stockholders.

R1 said it does not intend to make any further public comment regarding the review unless and until it has approved a course of action.

