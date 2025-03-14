R1 And Palantir Launch AI Lab To Transform Healthcare Revenue Management

(RTTNews) - R1, a US-based revenue cycle management, Friday has partnered with Palantir Technologies (PLTR) to launch R37, an AI-driven lab focused on improving healthcare financial operations.

By combining R1's expertise in payer-provider interactions with Palantir's AI capabilities, R37 aims to automate key revenue cycle processes such as coding, billing, and denials management.

With administrative costs exceeding 40 percent of U.S. hospital expenses, AI-native solutions have become essential. R1, serving 94 of the top 100 U.S. health systems, handles a vast repository of payer transactions and workflow data, positioning it uniquely for large-scale automation.

By integrating Palantir's AI tools, R37 seeks to enhance efficiency, accuracy, and cash flow for healthcare providers.

Both companies emphasize the lab's potential to streamline financial processes and improve provider-patient experiences. R1 expects to deploy its AI-powered RCM worker solutions to enterprise customers by late 2025.

