R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company Q4 adjusted earnings Miss Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company (RRD):

-Earnings: -$90.0 million in Q4 vs. -$22.7 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$1.26 in Q4 vs. -$0.32 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company reported adjusted earnings of $31.4 million or $0.44 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.46 per share -Revenue: $1.63 billion in Q4 vs. $1.76 billion in the same period last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.