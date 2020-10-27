R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company Q3 adjusted earnings of $0.32 per share

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company (RRD):

-Earnings: -$8.9 million in Q3 vs. $12.6 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.12 in Q3 vs. $0.18 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company reported adjusted earnings of $23.4 million or $0.32 per share for the period. -Revenue: $1.19 billion in Q3 vs. $1.42 billion in the same period last year.

