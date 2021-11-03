R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company (RRD):

-Earnings: $28.3 million in Q3 vs. -$9.3 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $0.38 in Q3 vs. -$0.13 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company reported adjusted earnings of $42.2 million or $0.57 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.32 per share -Revenue: $1.27 billion in Q3 vs. $1.19 billion in the same period last year.

