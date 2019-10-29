Markets
R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company (RRD) released earnings for third quarter that fell from the same period last year.

The company's earnings totaled $12.6 million, or $0.18 per share. This compares with $34.3 million, or $0.49 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.21 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 1.8% to $1.62 billion from $1.65 billion last year.

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company earnings at a glance:

-EPS (Q3): $0.31 vs. $0.25 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.21 -Revenue (Q3): $1.62 Bln vs. $1.65 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $0.67 - $0.76 Full year revenue guidance: $6.25 - $6.35 Bln

