R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company Q2 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company (RRD):

-Earnings: -$57.2 million in Q2 vs. -$7.0 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.79 in Q2 vs. -$0.10 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company reported adjusted earnings of -$6.4 million or -$0.09 per share for the period. -Analysts projected -$0.16 per share -Revenue: $1.61 billion in Q2 vs. $1.51 billion in the same period last year.

