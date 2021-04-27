R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company Q1 adjusted earnings of $0.08 per share

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company (RRD):

-Earnings: -$1.3 million in Q1 vs. -$13.0 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.02 in Q1 vs. -$0.18 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company reported adjusted earnings of $6.1 million or $0.08 per share for the period. -Revenue: $1.17 billion in Q1 vs. $1.22 billion in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.10 - $1.15 Bln

