R.R. Donnelley Gets Alternative Acquisition Proposal Under Go-shop Process

(RTTNews) - R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company (RRD) announced the expiration of the go-shop period set forth in its merger agreement with affiliates of Atlas Holdings LLC. As part of the go-shop process, RRD received an alternative acquisition proposal from a strategic party for $10.00 per share.

On November 28, the Board of R.R. Donnelley & Sons determined that each of the Chatham proposal and Go-Shop proposal would reasonably be expected to lead to a superior proposal, making each of Chatham and such strategic party an excluded party, under the terms of the Atlas merger agreement.

R.R. Donnelley & Sons said it currently remains subject to the Atlas merger agreement.

