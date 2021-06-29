R. R. Donnelley & Sons' (NYSE:RRD) Wonderful 452% Share Price Increase Shows How Capitalism Can Build Wealth

While some are satisfied with an index fund, active investors aim to find truly magnificent investments on the stock market. When an investor finds a multi-bagger (a stock that goes up over 200%), it makes a big difference to their portfolio. In the case of R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company (NYSE:RRD), the share price is up an incredible 452% in the last year alone. On top of that, the share price is up 60% in about a quarter. The longer term returns have not been as good, with the stock price only 8.3% higher than it was three years ago.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

Over the last twelve months R. R. Donnelley & Sons went from profitable to unprofitable. While this may prove temporary, we'd consider it a negative, so we would not have expected to see the share price up. It may be that the company has done well on other metrics.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons' revenue actually dropped 8.6% over last year. So using a snapshot of key business metrics doesn't give us a good picture of why the market is bidding up the stock.

It's good to see that R. R. Donnelley & Sons has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 452% in the last twelve months. That certainly beats the loss of about 11% per year over the last half decade. The long term loss makes us cautious, but the short term TSR gain certainly hints at a brighter future. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand R. R. Donnelley & Sons better, we need to consider many other factors. For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs for R. R. Donnelley & Sons that you should be aware of before investing here.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

