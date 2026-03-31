R Stock Down 11.1% in 30 Days: Will the Plunge Last Throughout 2026?

Ryder System’s R shares had an unimpressive run over the past 30 days. Shares of the company have plunged 11.1% in the same period, underperforming the Transportation - Equipment and Leasing industry’s 11.2% fall and the S&P 500’s 7.6% decline.



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Given the unimpressive price performance, let's take a deeper dive into the factors driving this transportation stock’s decline. In this write-up, we assess whether R, which currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), is likely to suffer more going forward.

Mounting financial pressure is being faced by Ryder System due to rising operating costs and weak liquidity. Operating expenses have been steadily increasing from $10.8 billion in 2022 to $11.9 billion in 2024, reflecting a persistent upward trend that could compress margins. In the fourth quarter of 2025, a 1.5% rise in selling, general and administrative expenses was recorded, with these costs accounting for nearly 23% of total operating expenses, highlighting ongoing cost pressures. If these expenses are not controlled, operational efficiency and profitability could be adversely affected.

The company’s liquidity position is being strained. Cash and cash equivalents of $198 million were reported at the end of the fourth quarter of 2025, which remained significantly below the current debt level of $819 million. This shortfall suggests that short-term liabilities may not be fully covered by available resources. A current ratio of 0.89, which is below the benchmark level of one, has been recorded, indicating limited financial flexibility and a possible dependence on external financing or improved cash flows.

An increase in long-term debt has been observed, rising from $6.66 billion at the end of 2024 to $6.83 billion by the end of 2025. Higher leverage may elevate financial risk, especially in a high-interest-rate environment. Greater resources may be required for debt servicing, potentially limiting funds available for growth initiatives. Overall, financial stability is being pressured by rising costs, constrained liquidity and increasing leverage.

R’s Estimate Revisions Continue Heading South

Due to the aforementioned headwinds, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current-quarter earnings has been revised 16.6% downward over the past 60 days and is pegged at $2.31 per share. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 earnings is pinned at $14.29 per share, indicating 4.4% fall over the past 60 days.

Bearish Industry Rank: The industry to which Ryder System belongs currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 207 (out of 244). Such an unfavorable rank places it in the bottom 15% of Zacks Industries. Studies show that 50% of a stock price movement is directly related to the performance of the industry group it belongs to.

A mediocre stock within a strong group is likely to outclass a robust stock in a weak industry. Reckoning the industry’s performance becomes imperative in this case.

Stocks to Consider

Investors interested in the Zacks Transportation sector may consider Seanergy Maritime Holdings SHIP and Air Lease AL.

SHIP currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Seanergy Maritime has an expected earnings growth rate of 53.13% for the current year. The company has an encouraging earnings surprise history. Its earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average beat of 76.43%.

AL currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

AL has an expected earnings growth rate of 14.1% for the current year. The company has an encouraging earnings surprise history. Its earnings topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once in the remaining, delivering an average beat of 14.58%.

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Ryder System, Inc. (R) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Air Lease Corporation (AL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp (SHIP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.