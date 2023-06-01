News & Insights

R Stahl (FWB:RSL2) Price Target Increased by 21.00% to 26.01

June 01, 2023 — 08:32 pm EDT

The average one-year price target for R Stahl (FWB:RSL2) has been revised to 26.01 / share. This is an increase of 21.00% from the prior estimate of 21.50 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 21.21 to a high of 31.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 21.54% from the latest reported closing price of 21.40 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 6 funds or institutions reporting positions in R Stahl. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RSL2 is 0.00%, an increase of 10.18%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 24K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DE:RSL2 / R Stahl AG Shares Held by Institutions

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Continental Small Company Series holds 15K shares representing 0.23% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 5K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Brighthouse Funds Trust II - Brighthouse holds 2K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Vector Equity Portfolio Shares holds 1K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFAX - Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF holds 1K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

