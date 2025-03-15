R F INDUSTRIES Earnings Preview: Recent $RFIL Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

R F INDUSTRIES ($RFIL) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 17th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $18,827,160 and earnings of $0.03 per share.

R F INDUSTRIES Insider Trading Activity

R F INDUSTRIES insiders have traded $RFIL stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 7 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RFIL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARK KEITH HOLDSWORTH has made 7 purchases buying 39,944 shares for an estimated $159,763 and 0 sales.

R F INDUSTRIES Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 9 institutional investors add shares of R F INDUSTRIES stock to their portfolio, and 12 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

R F INDUSTRIES Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $RFIL in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

B. Riley issued a "Buy" rating on 09/17/2024

