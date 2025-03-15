R F INDUSTRIES Earnings Preview: Recent $RFIL Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

R F INDUSTRIES ($RFIL) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 17th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $18,827,160 and earnings of $0.03 per share.
R F INDUSTRIES Insider Trading Activity
R F INDUSTRIES insiders have traded $RFIL stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 7 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RFIL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MARK KEITH HOLDSWORTH has made 7 purchases buying 39,944 shares for an estimated $159,763 and 0 sales.
R F INDUSTRIES Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 9 institutional investors add shares of R F INDUSTRIES stock to their portfolio, and 12 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP removed 16,202 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $66,104
- PUNCH & ASSOCIATES INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. added 16,200 shares (+1.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $63,342
- KOVACK ADVISORS, INC. removed 15,994 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $62,536
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC removed 14,400 shares (-3.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $56,304
- STATE STREET CORP added 4,900 shares (+16.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $19,159
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 3,844 shares (+71.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $15,030
- BRIDGEWAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 2,800 shares (-4.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $10,948
R F INDUSTRIES Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $RFIL in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- B. Riley issued a "Buy" rating on 09/17/2024
