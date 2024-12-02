News & Insights

Qyuns Therapeutics Expands Reach with Pediatric Drug Approval

December 02, 2024 — 09:11 am EST

Qyuns Therapeutics Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:2509) has released an update.

Qyuns Therapeutics Co., Ltd. has announced that its supplemental application for the use of Ustekinumab Injection (QX001S) in treating pediatric plaque psoriasis has been accepted. This biosimilar drug, developed to mimic Johnson & Johnson’s Stelara, is already approved for various conditions, including adult plaque psoriasis. With this development, Qyuns Therapeutics seeks to expand its market influence in the treatment of immune-mediated inflammatory diseases.

