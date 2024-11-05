Qyuns Therapeutics’ Drug Approval Boosts Market Presence

Qyuns Therapeutics Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:2509) has released an update.

Qyuns Therapeutics Co., Ltd. has achieved a major milestone with the approval of its first biosimilar drug, SAILEXIN (Ustekinumab Injection), by China’s National Medical Products Administration. This approval allows the company to market the drug for treating moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis in adults, marking a significant advancement in their R&D pipeline. With commercialization handled by Zhongmei Huadong and production by Cellularforce, the company is set to make a notable impact in the Chinese pharmaceutical market.

