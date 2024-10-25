Qyuns Therapeutics Announces Board Structure and Roles

Qyuns Therapeutics Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:2509) has released an update.

Qyuns Therapeutics Co., Ltd., a joint stock company in China, has announced the list of its board of directors and their respective roles. The board includes executive, non-executive, and independent non-executive directors, with Mr. Qiu Jiwan serving as Chairman. The company also detailed the composition of its four board committees, emphasizing its governance structure.

