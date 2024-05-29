News & Insights

Qyuns Therapeutics Advances Innovative Skin Disease Treatment

May 29, 2024 — 07:12 am EDT

Qyuns Therapeutics Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:2509) has released an update.

Qyuns Therapeutics Co., Ltd. has announced the enrollment of the first patient in a pivotal Phase III trial for its novel treatment, QX005N, targeting prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition. This marks the first such trial for the condition by a Chinese company, following QX005N’s recognition as a Breakthrough Therapy by China’s National Medical Products Administration. The antibody therapy, which has shown promising results in Phase II trials, aims to address the itching associated with prurigo nodularis and improve patients’ quality of life.

