Qyuns Therapeutics Advances H Share Circulation Plan

October 28, 2024 — 04:43 am EDT

Qyuns Therapeutics Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:2509) has released an update.

Qyuns Therapeutics Co., Ltd. has received approval from the China Securities Regulatory Commission to convert and list 17,322,400 domestic shares as H shares on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, representing 7.80% of the company’s total issued share capital. This move marks a significant step in the company’s H share full circulation plan, although details of the implementation remain pending. Investors are advised to exercise caution as further updates are anticipated.

