Qyuns Therapeutics Advances H Share Circulation Plan

Qyuns Therapeutics Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:2509) has released an update.

Qyuns Therapeutics Co., Ltd. has received approval from the China Securities Regulatory Commission to convert and list 17,322,400 domestic shares as H shares on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, representing 7.80% of the company’s total issued share capital. This move marks a significant step in the company’s H share full circulation plan, although details of the implementation remain pending. Investors are advised to exercise caution as further updates are anticipated.

For further insights into HK:2509 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.