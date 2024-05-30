QYOU Media Hits Record Revenue and Earnings Growth

QYOU Media (TSE:QYOU) has released an update.

QYOU Media Inc. has announced a remarkable first quarter for fiscal year 2024, achieving a record-breaking revenue of $8.2 million, which is a 17% increase year-over-year. The company also reported a substantial 36% improvement in adjusted EBITDA, alongside a 10% reduction in net losses. These positive financial developments are attributed to robust performance in the US market and early gains from its Indian gaming business.

