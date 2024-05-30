News & Insights

Stocks

QYOU Media Hits Record Revenue and Earnings Growth

May 30, 2024 — 04:40 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Canadian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

QYOU Media (TSE:QYOU) has released an update.

QYOU Media Inc. has announced a remarkable first quarter for fiscal year 2024, achieving a record-breaking revenue of $8.2 million, which is a 17% increase year-over-year. The company also reported a substantial 36% improvement in adjusted EBITDA, alongside a 10% reduction in net losses. These positive financial developments are attributed to robust performance in the US market and early gains from its Indian gaming business.

For further insights into TSE:QYOU stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

QYOUF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.