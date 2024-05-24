News & Insights

QYOU Media Celebrates Influencer Marketing Triumphs

May 24, 2024 — 08:37 am EDT

QYOU Media (TSE:QYOU) has released an update.

QYOU Media Inc., a key player in content creation and distribution, has garnered multiple awards in 2024 for its influencer marketing campaigns in the US and India. Celebrated for their innovative use of platforms like TikTok and impactful collaborations with major brands, QYOU’s teams have achieved industry-wide recognition, including prestigious accolades like the Digiday Content Marketing Awards and The Telly Award.

