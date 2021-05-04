QYLD Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the QYLD ETF (Symbol: QYLD) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $22.27, changing hands as low as $22.14 per share. QYLD shares are currently trading down about 1.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of QYLD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, QYLD's low point in its 52 week range is $20.10 per share, with $23.58 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $22.17.

