QYLD Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of the QYLD ETF (Symbol: QYLD) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $16.89, changing hands as high as $16.98 per share. QYLD shares are currently trading up about 1.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of QYLD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, QYLD's low point in its 52 week range is $15 per share, with $21.09 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $16.97.

