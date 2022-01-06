QYLD, FBZ: Big ETF Inflows

Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the QYLD ETF, which added 10,300,000 units, or a 4.0% increase week over week.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund, which added 300,000 units, for a 40.0% increase in outstanding units. Among the largest underlying components of FBZ, in morning trading today XP is off about 2.1%, and Proshares Ultra Semiconductors is lower by about 0.1%.

